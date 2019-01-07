Local AllState Agents Get $6,000 Grant for Family Support Services of Amarillo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Amarillo-area Allstate agency owners recently joined Allstate volunteers across the state to secure Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grants to benefit 15 Texas nonprofit organizations. The includes a $6,000 grant for Family Support Services of Amarillo. The nonprofit will use the funding to support survivors and advance the work of the organization.

Allstate volunteers empowered local community members to donate critical supplies, such as clothing, housewares and personal care items – a powerful way to support domestic violence nonprofits providing life-changing services to survivors of domestic violence and financial abuse. Organizations like Family Support Services of Amarillo often operate with limited resources and collecting supplies helps nonprofits focus on serving more survivors.

"With one in four women experiencing domestic violence in her lifetime, this is an issue affecting every community, including Amarillo,” said Jeff Donaway, Allstate agency owner in Amarillo. “We’re proud to dedicate our time and collect much-needed resources to support these vital local organizations and the survivors they serve. We care about helping survivors and their families break the cycle of violence in their lives.”

The supply drive was part of a multi-state effort of The Allstate Foundation. The volunteer's effort raised $340,000 in grants for the nonprofits, including $153,000 for organizations in Texas.

Family Support Services of Amarillo is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by Allstate agency owners and financial specialists for their volunteer efforts. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands Grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving:

Since it was founded in 1952, The Allstate Foundation has contributed over $449 million to support community nonprofits.

In 2017, The Allstate Foundation contributed more than $33 million to support local communities.

Since 2005, The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse initiative has awarded over $60 million to raise public awareness of domestic violence and financial abuse, and has empowered more than 1.3 million survivors on the road to safety and security through educational resources.

