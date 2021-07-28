LIVE UPDATES: Family of victim’s fiancé takes the stand in Rodney Reed hearing

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The state’s attorneys brought another witness to the stand from the DNA section of the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab to testify to DNA analysis and testing in the Rodney Reed case.

Attorneys for Reed and for the state have gathered before a judge in Bastrop County each day since last Monday, as the defense appeals Reed’s conviction in the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites.

The defense is asking the judge to consider what they call new evidence in the case. They brought 18 witnesses — two of them considered experts — to support their claims. This week, the state began its case to support the original conviction and keep Reed on death row.

At the end of the day on Tuesday, a witness from the DPS crime lab testified to a DNA analysis she completed in 2014 on this case. She talked through each of the evidence samples from the original case, such as hair samples, vaginal and rectal swabs, as well as stains from Stites’ pants, underwear and a back brace. She told the court DNA results “could not exclude” Reed as a match for many of the samples, meaning there was a link identified.

On Wednesday, the supervisor of the DNA section of the crime labs, Allison Heard, began her testimony about several different reports involving DNA testing in this case.

Jimmy Fennell’s family takes the stand

Stacey Stites’ body was found just weeks before she was supposed to marry Jimmy Fennell.

Fennell’s mother, sister and first cousin took the stand Wednesday and testified about his character and about the days following Stites’ death.

Thelma Fennell, Jimmy’s mother, told the court her son was “respectful, caring, avoided any kind of conflict or trouble in school, always been a very good person.”

She then detailed the wedding plans going on in the weeks leading up to Stites’ death, from the ceremony music to plans to go pick out flowers.

Attorneys for the state placed a photo of the couple, taken at his police academy graduation, on the screen for the court. Thelma, Jimmy’s mom, referenced the photo and said Stites was proud of him. She described them as “kids in love.”

Thelma then told the court on April 23, 1996, she got a call from her son, who she remembers sobbing, “Somebody took my baby.”

Fennell’s sister, Crystal Dohrman, told the court it was “traumatic for the whole family.”

The defense asked her if she had ever asked whether Jimmy killed his fiancé. Dohrman said she didn’t have to ask him that, insisting she believes Reed is guilty.

Reed and his defense team have pointed to Fennell as being responsible for her death.

Earlier this week, state attorneys reminded the court Fennell was considered a suspect in her homicide investigation. However, law enforcement testified earlier that “logistics” of his involvement and DNA test results ultimately led them to clear Fennell as a suspect.

