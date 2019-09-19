Live Stream: Texas Tech Breaks Ground on School of Veterinary Medicine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Tech University System, Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host an event celebrating the beginning of construction of facilities for the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.

TTU System Chancellor and TTUHSC President Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Guy Loneragan and others will turn dirt with ceremonial shovels and recognize the historic moment for the new Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.

Located on the north side of the existing TTUHSC campus in Amarillo, the academic building site will be named the School of Veterinary Medicine Amarillo Campus. An additional large-animal facility located two miles away will be named the School of Veterinary Medicine Mariposa Station.

The school anticipates opening in the fall of 2021 and will enroll a target class size of 60 students. Texas Tech University will educate students with a passion for rural veterinary care and graduate career-ready veterinarians to serve the state’s small, agricultural and regional communities.

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law the state budget for the next two years, which appropriated $17.35 million that will go toward operational needs in order to get the school up and running. Donors and civic leaders have pledged $90 million toward infrastructure and construction, which made this groundbreaking possible.