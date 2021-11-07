Live concert series in Borger presents ‘Seals & Crofts 2’ performance

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Live On Stage, Inc. and the Tri-City Music Concert Association announced the direct lineage country duet Seals & Crofts 2 will perform in Borger on Saturday, Nov. 13.

In a press release, Live On Stage explained Seals & Crofts was a 70’s rock duo originally formed by Jimmy Seals and Dash Crofts. Now, Brandy Seals (Jimmy’s nephew) and Lua Crofts (Dash’s daughter) are bringing new life into the duo’s music with the show Seals & Crofts 2.

The concert will happen at the Borger Senior High School located at 100 W 1st Street starting at 7 p.m. Single tickets are $30 and $5 for students. The release said there are also season tickets available for the Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2021-2022 series with subscriptions to the five-concert lineup for the following prices:

$40 adults

$35 seniors

$100 family

Live On Stage said those attending will experience the music from the 70’s rock duo in a different way. Favorite hits such as “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl,” and “We May Never Pass This Way (Again)” were recreated by Seals & Crofts 2 to combine the classic sound of their relatives with their contemporary style, according to the organization.

You can watch a video of Seals & Crofts 2 here. For more information, you can call 806-274-4981.