Lifetime Foundation gives free Orthodontic care to local 12-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One local girl is getting a new smile after entering a contest.

This will be the sixth year the smile for a Lifetime Foundation is giving away free orthodontic care to someone who may not have been able to afford it otherwise.

On a recent dental check, 12-year-old Hayden Shumakler’s mother discovered a few problems that needed to be solved but money was a factor.

One of those being an impacted tooth.

Her mother says she heard about the contest and decided to give it a shot.

Those at Harwel and cook say they are happy to assist Hayden in getting a new smile.

According to Hayden she is hoping that the braces will give her better self-esteem and confidence.

