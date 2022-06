AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, officials are responding to a barricaded subject in the 500 block of SW 53rd Ave. after a warrant was attempted to be served.

Randall County added that through traffic of 53rd is being blocked off and added there is no threat to the public.

