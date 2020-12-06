Lane closures for the week of December 6th, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of December 6, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Mill and fill work will resume on RM 1061. There will be various lane closures between FM 2381 and Buena Vista Road. Crews will start near Old Muddy Road on Monday, Dec. 7, closing the eastbound side of RM 1061. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a pilot car escorting traffic through the work zone.

Western Street will be closed in both directions under I-40 while crews pour the new bridge deck. When the southbound lanes are closed, traffic will be detoured to Olsen Street. When the northbound lanes are closed, traffic will be detoured to Julian Boulevard.

Watch for various lane closures in both directions on Amarillo Boulevard from Grand Street to Western Street for patching repairs.

Various lanes will be closed in both directions on the I-40 frontage roads for patching repairs from Pullman Road to Ross Street.