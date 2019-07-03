Judge Kacsmaryk sworn in as new United States District Judge for the Northern District of Texas

FORT WORTH, TX – On July 1, 2019, Matthew Joseph Kacsmaryk was sworn in by Circuit Judge James C. Ho to serve as United States District Judge for the Northern District of Texas at the Eldon B. Mahon United States Courthouse in Fort Worth.

A formal investiture ceremony for Judge Kacsmaryk will be held in Amarillo at a later date.

Judge Kacsmaryk will preside over the Amarillo Division, which encompasses twenty-six counties in the Panhandle of Texas. He succeeds the late Judge Mary Lou Robinson, who served as an active district judge in Amarillo from 1979 until 2016.

Judge Kacsmaryk received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Abilene Christian University in 1999, summa cum laude, and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Texas School of Law in 2003, graduating with Honors.

He was an associate in the Dallas office of Baker Botts LLP from 2003 to 2008, where he received the Opus Justitiae Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Commitment. Next, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas from 2008 through 2013, where he earned the Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Furthering U.S. National Security. In 2014, Judge Kacsmaryk joined First Liberty Institute, serving as Deputy General Counsel until his appointment to the federal bench.

Judge Kacsmaryk is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Red Mass Committee of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth. He served as an Executive Editor of the Texas Review of Law & Politics and co-founded the Fort Worth Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society.

Judge Kacsmaryk has been married to his wife Shelly for nearly 17 years. The Kacsmaryks have five children aged eleven and younger: Avery, Reagan, Abigail, Amelia, and Lincoln. They are excited to live, work, and play in West Texas.