JCPenney at Westgate Mall to reopen tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – JCPenney is reopening tomorrow at Westgate Mall after temporarily closing due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney at Westgate Mall, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”
“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates,” Depaul added.
JCPenney is monitoring CDC guidelines to inform its practices, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, including the following:
- Contact-free curbside pickup
- Diligent nightly cleaning of the store
- Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
- Contactless checkout
- Masks provided to each associate
- Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
- Plexiglass shields at the register
- Associate training on safety practices
- Reduced store hours:
- Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
- Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
