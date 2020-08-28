I-40 traffic stop in Oldham County leads to drug trafficking indictment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A federal grand jury has indicted Paul Jamal Kenney for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine Wednesday.

Court documents reports Kenney was stopped on August 25 for speeding on I-40. Documents reveal the DPS trooper “observed indicators of criminal activity.”

A K-9 unit from Amarillo Police was called to the scene and conducted an open-air search. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Law enforcement on scene found an “undetermined amount of US currency inside a backpack” and “10 pounds of cocaine in a spare tire.”

Kenney faces a possible punishment of no less than five years and up to forty years

imprisonment and a fine of up to $5 million.

More from MyHighPlains.com: