Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department arrests three during traffic stop

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, January 9th, a Hutchinson County Deputy conducted a traffic stop.
Upon completion of the traffic stop, three subjects were arrested and 25 grams of Meth was seized.
Other findings was a large quantity of baggies indicating dealing of meth and a pipe believed to be used to smoke meth.
The following three were arrested and charged:
- Carlos Geronimo Zavala – Man Del C S PG 1>=4G<200G
- Kyndal Renee Lozano – Poss C S PG 1<1G
- Jacob Ryan Cosper – Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid W/Intent To Impair