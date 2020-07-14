Hutchinson County reports first COVID-19 fatality

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM is reporting the county’s first COVID-19 fatality.

Officials say there has been 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in July.

Officials in the county report that while Governor Abbott’s Executive Order requiring masks does not apply to Hutchinson County at this time, it appears imminent that this may soon change.

This has been a long ordeal with the pandemic, however as we have seen today COVID-19 can be fatal.

Everyone should remain vigilant with social distancing, proper hygiene, and to remember that the Executive Orders and safety precautions are to help protect all of us and our loved ones.