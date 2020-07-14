Hutchinson County reports first COVID-19 fatality

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM is reporting the county’s first COVID-19 fatality.
Officials say there has been 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in July.
Officials in the county report that while Governor Abbott’s Executive Order requiring masks does not apply to Hutchinson County at this time, it appears imminent that this may soon change.
This has been a long ordeal with the pandemic, however as we have seen today COVID-19 can be fatal.
Everyone should remain vigilant with social distancing, proper hygiene, and to remember that the Executive Orders and safety precautions are to help protect all of us and our loved ones.