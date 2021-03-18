How to prepare for an early tornado season on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) According to the National Weather Service, it’s more common for the Texas Panhandle to see tornadoes in April which is when severe storms start to reach its peak.



“The month of march is pretty wild and a lot of times we can have these early tornado seasons,” Meteorologist Chris Martin.



The NWS confirmed seven tornadoes touched down in our area this past Saturday. Martin said, although early, the number of tornadoes doesn’t necessarily indicate how severe the tornado season will be.



” It’s certainly a bit more rare to have this many tornadoes in the month of March, ” Martin explained. Last year in March we had two near the end of the month it’s not so much of an early indicator of how our tornado season will be. It’s really just a little bit of a freak occurrence to have them this early in the spring.”



“The last week we had the gambit,” Meteorologist Mark Fox with NWS explained. “So from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to winter storms on Wednesday.

Considering the severe weather within the past week, Fox said it’s important to always have a safety plan in place.



“Find your safe spot, make sure that it is cleaned out before the next storm system comes around,” Fox said.



If there’s a reason you find yourself caught in a vehicle near a tornado.



“The best the best thing to do is to find shelter immediately and get out of that car a vehicle is really a terrible place to be because it’s so light,” Fox explained.