AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holiday shopping season is in full swing, but for many people, there’s not a lot of extra money to go around for gifts. Here are some tips to help you avoid overspending.

Dr. Neil Meredith, an associate professor of economics and Dana professor of business at WTAMU, said it is important to set a budget for what you are willing to spend.

“I’ve seen a lot of chatter saying somewhere between, say, 1% to 1.5% of your disposable income, you know, try not to spend any more than that on gifts for the holidays,” Dr. Meredith said. “I think it’s incumbent on all of us that we set our budgets, we stick to what we can do, and you do what you can with what you have.”

Derek Skipworth, a vice president at Amarillo National Bank and the branch manager at Tascosa Road, said it can help to follow the 50, 30, 20 rule, where 50% of your income goes toward your needs, 30% to your wants, and 20% to savings.

“In the holiday season, that 20% might not quite go into savings accounts,” Skipworth said. “Hopefully, we can, you know, if we do need to overspend a little, dip into that 20% or the savings account that you have already so that hopefully we’re not going into debt to buy Christmas presents.”

According to Dr. Meredith, it can also help to set reasonable expectations about gifts for friends and family.

“It’s just sort of a, ‘Okay, here’s what we can spend, and this is the limit we can spend on this gift for, you know, this person, individual whatnot,'” he said.

Dr. Meredith also encouraged shoppers to remember that they do not have to be rigid with their budgets.

“There’s a little bit of flexibility, right? But at the same time, you know, there’s definitely a difference between getting something that’s $15 and something that’s $30.”

Meredith said retailers are paying attention to the economy and shoppers can expect to see sales.

“If it’s gifts, it’s not necessarily something you you definitely need. Like you definitely need food, but you don’t necessarily need a Nintendo, for instance,” Meredith continued. “And so you can expect to probably see some some pretty decent deals and things, and so I would encourage people to take that up.”

But if you are financially pressed, he said think outside of the box with gift giving.

“You can give people coupons for, ‘Hey, I’ll rake the leaves for you,’ or ‘I’ll do some chores for you,’ or something like that,” Meredith added. “Or, you know, some other sort of thing that you can do, that you don’t have to necessarily spend any money.”

However, if you overdraft to cover gift purchases, Skipworth has an important tip.

“Make sure that you do at one time. Come into the bank, go to an ATM, make one withdrawal, do it in cash and then spend cash,” said Skipworth. “Don’t keep swiping your card all over town. It’s going to charge you each time that you use it.”

Dr. Meredith also said some shoppers might consider taking on part-time employment during the holidays.

“Just working a couple hours a week or something like that because retailers, you know, they do gear up sometimes for the holiday season,” said Meredith. “You can make a little extra money that way and have more to spend that on your holidays.”