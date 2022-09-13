HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Three Houston schools went into lockdown as a “precaution” after threats were made against Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle School, Houston ISD said on social media.

The school district said “no evidence was found to substantiate the threat.” Students at Heights High School will be dismissed early.

The Houston Police Department and district police are continuing to investigate the threat, the district said.

According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Twitter account, deputies were clearing the building. No injuries have been reported. The account said the call came in at 1 p.m.

People are asked to avoid the area and a “parent staging location” is at 306 East 15th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.