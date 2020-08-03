HIS Church blessing area schools and teachers with supplies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “The church is supposed to be there in people’s most trying times. For 2000 years, the church has ministered and helped people in plague, pestilence, war, you name it, we’ve been there,” said Brian Gibson, HIS Church Senior Pastor.

That’s what HIS Church in Amarillo wants to do for our area schools and teachers, be a blessing to them.

“Think about what students have been through, think about some of the fears maybe that teachers are dealing with right now and we just want to be a blessing and be part of the cure and not of the problem,” said Gibson.

Starting this weekend, HIS Church will deliver various school supplies to area teachers before the school year starts, plus a little bit more.

“So to bless the kids, the teachers give all of their life, their heart, their soul to take care of our kids and we’re going to bring resources. We go in and we bring supplies and we thank them for their service to the community and to our students. Then we just ask if it’s o.k. with them, if we pray a blessing with any teacher that would like us to right there. It’s just a quick connection, we don’t take a lot of their time. We just want to be a help,” said Gibson.

Gibson says it’s just part of the church’s mission to help however possible.

“We think it’s just part of carrying the cross for Jesus, to be a blessing to anyone in a trying time,” said Gibson.

If you’re a teacher or school in need of supplies or would like to nominate a teacher to be helped out, you can e-mail HIS Church at info@hischurch.cc