High Plains Food Bank, Spare Partner to end Texas Panhandle food insecurity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the High Plains Food Bank, many families across the Texas Panhandle are just one emergency away from experiencing food insecurity, and are reliant on food banks to access necessities. In response, High Plains Food Bank has announced its partnership with Spare, a national nonprofit that is working to end food insecurity and aid families in crisis through its mobile app, ‘Spare Hunger’, to help those in need.

Spare Hunger rounds up users’ grocery and takeout orders and donates funds raised to local food banks. Spare will provide High Plains Food Bank with a link to share with residents of the Texas Panhandle to download Spare Hunger and start their roundups. Then, Spare claims it will send 100 percent of donations generated to High Plains Food Bank.

“We are thrilled to work with Spare to address food insecurity challenges in the Texas Panhandle,” says Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank, “Together, I am confident that we can provide our community with much needed resources as we recover from the impact of COVID-19.”

Spare and High Plains Food Bank aim to engage 10,000 users of Spare Hunger to unlock $1.2 million in funding for the food bank over the next six months.

“Through just one dollar, we can provide 5 meals to area families in need,” says Andra Tomsa, founder of the CEO of Spare. “We look forward to converting one-time donors into recurring donors that will provide a valuable revenue stream for High Plains Food Bank.”

Users can download Spare Hunger with this unique link: https://vbgwr.app.link/HighPlains

