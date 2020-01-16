High Plains Food Bank Breaks Annual Food Distribution Record

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High Plains Food Bank distributed 9,036,255 pounds of food in 2019, setting a new record. Of total distribution, 64% went to rural counties, while 36% went to Amarillo/Canyon.

“We received about one-million pounds of food through government programs, including trade mitigation and the emergency food assistance program,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “This equipped us to distribute more food to local families, seniors and children struggling with food insecurity.”

According to the 2019 Map the Meal Gap, 1 in 7 neighbors, including 1 in 5 children, struggle with food insecurity. In addition to providing education, social services assistance and direct feeding programs, HPFB distributes food through 185 feeding partners to alleviate hunger across the Texas Panhandle.

“With additional resources, we could easily send out a million pounds of food per month,” said Wilson.

