Hemphill County Attorney releases statement on Sheriff resignation

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hemphill County Attorney Kyle Miller has released the following statement on Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis’s resignation.
“The release of the TCOLE investigation and reprimand against Sheriff Lewis raised serious concerns for Hemphill County. The issues raised therein prompted the county attorney to ask for Sheriff Lewis’s resignation, in the best interest of Hemphill County and its residents. It is our hope this will allow the community to heal from its divisions and move forward: healthy, vibrant, unique, and unified. Hemphill County remains a wonderful community, and its prospects for the future are brighter still.”