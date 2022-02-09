DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the coronavirus pandemic enters a third year, it is having an impact on many people’s mental health, including kids and teenagers.

Astik Joshi, M.D., a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Texas Tech Physicians, said he has a lot of concerns for kids at this point in the pandemic.

“Among the ones that, you know, stand out—the increasing rates of mental health problems in the kids in general, the isolation has caused the kids to be more depressed and anxious than before and we are seeing a lot of that,” said Dr. Joshi.

Dr. Joshi said statistics from the U.S. Surgeon General show an increased risk of suicidal behaviors among kids and teens since the start of the pandemic.

“If you used to see, say, 100 kids, suicidality wasn’t the top most priority, or the top most chief complaint when we saw kids before the pandemic. Now, that has changed to a more grave concern in a higher number of patients,” he said.

Tonie Crawford, a counselor in Dumas ISD, shares those concerns.

“It’s not shocking that they’re seeing kids with an increase in anxiety and depression when we’re wired for connection,” said Crawford. “They’re not out with their friends. They’re not out doing these things. So, it kind of stunts the socializing and, you know, so it’s not unexpected to see an increase in these concerns.”

Dr. Joshi said if there is a reason to seek help, do not think twice.

“The symptoms to look out for would be, you know, besides the isolation, which is happening due to the pandemic, the kids growing more angry than their usual, change in personality, changes in their behavior, and any mention of suicidality,” Dr. Joshi added.

He said the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry has facts for families, guiding them through the available resources to help their children.

Crawford said helping kids to understand their emotions and know when to ask for help is key.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of. We’re here for each other, and we’re all going through it and it helps to talk,” said Crawford. “It helps to have a safe place.”

She said counselors can also make counseling referrals for students in need of help.

“We give them a safe space to talk. If there’s a concern, we contact parents, and then we make sure that we have some outside resources that parents can take their kids to,” Crawford added.