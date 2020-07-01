Help Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport with survey

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport needs your help by taking an online survey.

The survey is asking residents about future travel plans and destinations.

You can take the survey here.

During the week, there are 18 flights between the three services. On Saturday and Sunday, there are 15 flights.

Currently the services fly to:

  • Dallas
  • Las Vegas
  • Phoenix
  • Denver
  • Houston

The passenger terminal at Amarillo Airport was recently renovated and expanded with a new concourse and 7 gates.

The new facility has improved passenger services, security, new concession services; new inline baggage system, new airline counter, flight displays, and baggage claim operations & free WiFi access. Food & drink and gift shops are in both pre- and post-security areas.

Back in November 2019, Myhighplains first reported of more flights flying from Amarillo to Houston on Southwest.

