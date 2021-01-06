Helium Road to be closed for construction Thursday and Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Reported by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), crews started hanging beams for the westbound I-40 bridge over Helium Road yesterday afternoon. The road will be closed in both directions Thursday and Friday.
TxDOT said that construction activities are pushing forward between inclement weather and high wind days to keep this project in schedule.
Crews placed 12 of 15 beams for the first three spans of this new bridge. This activity will continue for the next few days and should be completed next week.
“Helium Road will be closed in both directions Thursday and Friday, Jan. 7 and 8, to accommodate this work activity.” stated the announcement.
