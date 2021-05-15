HCSO, DPS officers try to pull man over for warrants, finds him dead in pickup

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is dead after an attempted traffic stop by Texas DPS Troopers and Hartley County Deputies.

According to the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, May 14, local law enforcement received information about a silver pickup, driven by George Cameron, with a motorcycle in its bed.

HCSO said Cameron had a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and another warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. He was considered armed and dangerous. Both warrants are out of Fort Worth.

Texas DPS Troopers and HCSO Deputies set up along US Hwy 385 and US Hwy 87, and DPS located the vehicle shortly after 10:00 a.m. Authorities said DPS attempted to pull Cameron over with the assistance of an HCSO Deputy. The pickup then stopped in the lane of traffic and began rolling down the highway until it came to a stop in the south bar ditch.

Authorities said once more HCSO units arrived, officers approached the pickup and it appeared Cameron had barricaded himself. However, when officers reached the pickup, they found Cameron with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Cameron was flown to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, where he was pronounced dead.



HCSO said the incident is being investigated by the local Texas Ranger.