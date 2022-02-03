AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After three to four inches of snowfall across the High Plains this week, road conditions remained hazardous Thursday night.

TxDOT Amarillo’s Public Information Officer, Sonja Gross, said Thursday that crews have been pre-treating highways and interstates in the Panhandle since Monday.

“We started pre-treating the roadways with brine and continued that into Tuesday, and then, of course, Wednesday we were into snow mode,” said Gross. “Snow mode continues again. Here we are on Thursday and we’re going to be at it until all the roads are clear and this storm is well gone. Hopefully, that will be sooner rather than later.”

Gross said TxDOT snowplows have been out, along with sanders applying a mix of sand and salt to treat mostly the bridges and overpasses, as well as intersections and entrance and exit ramps, where extra traction is needed.

She also said they have received assistance from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

In Amarillo, Alan Harter, the assistant director of public works, said they have several dump trucks for spreading salt and sand. He said they have even more trucks running while in snowplow operations.

“We have the snow plows, we have motor graders, if there’s areas where we need to remove snow, we have a couple of front-end loaders that we can use,” said Harter. “So at any point in time, there could be as many as 20 or 30 people actually out working in around 20 different vehicles.”

Harter said when clearing streets, their priorities are based on safety.

“We start with the hospital district, areas around fire stations, and any other emergency services, and then overpasses places that are prone to freezing faster than others,” said Harter. “And then we move on to like streets adjacent to schools, your arterial streets, the downtown area where we still have a lot of people that have to come to work. And then lastly like I’d mentioned is this the alleys for solid waste service.”

He said drivers should be careful in town while there is still snow and ice on the roads because there could be residential neighborhoods where they do not apply materials.

Gross said road conditions are expected to be hazardous through Thursday night and into Friday.

“We’re going to have some treacherous conditions out on the roadways overnight and into tomorrow morning as the snow and ice continues to plague the Panhandle,” said Gross. “So, what we need to do is stay home if we can. If we can’t, and have to get out on the roadways, go very slow. Use extra time, extra caution, a big buffer between you and other vehicles.”

She said drivers can expect snow-packed roads and slick spots.

“Those bridges and overpasses are always going to be a problem when we have an event like this,” Gross continued. “If you have to travel, take it slow, take it easy. Nowhere that you have to be is worth risking your life for, no matter what size of vehicle you drive.”

Gross also encouraged drivers to slow down well before they come to any necessary stops.