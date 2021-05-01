Happy State Bank, AISD team up to teach students leadership lessons in ‘Lemonade Day’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Building tomorrow’s entrepreneurs today, and mixing a little fun and quenching community thirst while doing it. That was the motivation of today’s citywide Lemonade Day.

The event is the result of a partnership between Happy State Bank and Amarillo ISD. According to bank officials, Lemonade Day seeks to empower AISD students to become tomorrow’s leaders and entrepreneurs by teaching fun, proactive and experiential lessons.

Lemonade stands were sprinkled throughout different locations in Amarillo by AISD students who had previously completed a series of entrepreneurship lessons, program officials said.

Life skills, character building and entrepreneurship skills were the main focus of the event. Lemonade Day is a national program, event organizers said, whose main goal is to set young people from around the community up to become community focused social advocates, business leaders, and forward-thinking citizens of the future.

Lemonade Day originally started in Houston in 2007. Event officials said that since the program began, it has served over one million children in over 70 markets in the U.S., Canada and South Africa.

To learn more about the Lemonade Day Program, including ways to support or donate, click here.