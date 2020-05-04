Hansford County reporting 4 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hansford County Hospital District reported that a resident of the county has died from COVID-19. This is the second coronavirus related death in the county.

The Hospital is also reporting four new cases of coronavirus in the county.

That brings the county to the following totals during the pandemic:

Positives 11,

Recovered 1,

Deaths 2,

Pending 8,

Negative 55

The hospital says:

PLEASE follow all recommended guidelines! As we have said for weeks, we are behind the rest of the State and our area has not reached it’s peak yet. You can visit HCHD.net for updated guidelines and recommendations.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 10:44 a.m. on May 4, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 14 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 18 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 12 1 2 Deaf Smith 35 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 67 – 16 Hansford 4 2 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 16 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 399 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 8 Potter 818 9 67 Quay 4 1 – Randall 279 3 64 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 10 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 201 2 64 Union 3 – – Wheeler 10 – 1 TOTAL 2,024 28 406

