Hansford County reporting 4 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hansford County Hospital District reported that a resident of the county has died from COVID-19. This is the second coronavirus related death in the county.
The Hospital is also reporting four new cases of coronavirus in the county.
That brings the county to the following totals during the pandemic:
- Positives 11,
- Recovered 1,
- Deaths 2,
- Pending 8,
- Negative 55
The hospital says:
PLEASE follow all recommended guidelines! As we have said for weeks, we are behind the rest of the State and our area has not reached it’s peak yet. You can visit HCHD.net for updated guidelines and recommendations.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 10:44 a.m. on May 4, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|14
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|18
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|12
|1
|2
|Deaf Smith
|35
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|67
|–
|16
|Hansford
|4
|2
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|16
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|399
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|818
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|279
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|201
|2
|64
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|10
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,024
|28
|406
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Called to order: Supreme Court begins 1st arguments by phone
- Man wears KKK hood while grocery shopping in California
- Saying “I Do” On Air
- Disney Camper Arrested
- REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/4/2020