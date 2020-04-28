Hansford County Hospital District opens alternate care site

SPEARMAN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Hansford County Hospital District will operate an alternate care site for non-COVID-19 patients requiring post-hospitalization rehabilitation care (“swing bed”) and for non-COVID-19 patients requiring inpatient hospitalization.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases in our region increasing, we needed to be creative so that we can continue meeting the health care needs of everyone in our community,” said Jonathan Bailey, CEO, Hansford County Hospital District. “With this alternate care site, patients who need a hospital level of care but do not have COVID-19 can get the high quality care they need safely and quickly.”

The alternate care site will be staffed by nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Physicians will conduct patient rounds just as they do in the HCHD hospital. All necessary medications and supplies are available. HCHD also has established a command center at the motel to facilitate around-the-clock communications. Individuals experiencing a medical emergency should still come to the main hospital emergency room and not the alternate care site.

“We appreciate the generosity of Nursanickle Motel and their partnership,” said Bailey. “We are so grateful for the community’s support and are committed to making sure we are doing everything we can to keep our community safe and healthy.”

