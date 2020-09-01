“Hank the Cowdog” podcast coming; Matthew McConaughey to play title character

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hank the Cowdog is set to come to podcast listeners soon by Academy Award® winner Matthew McConaughey and Jeff Nichols.

Hank premieres September 14th on Apple Podcasts and other major podcast services.

Hank the Cowdog, the self-declared “Head of Ranch Security,” finds himself smack dab in the middle of a host of tangled mysteries and capers that span the universe of the Texas Panhandle cattle ranch Hank calls home. Hank is joined on these tail-wagging, tongue-slobbering adventures by a motley assemblage of characters, not least of which is his less-than trusty sidekick, Drover, a small but uncourageous mutt. Listen in as Hank the Cowdog always claims to know the answer, is the last to realize he doesn’t, but is the first to run headlong into tales of courage, loyalty, and friendship. Apple Podcasts

