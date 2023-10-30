Hello, everyone!

The bitterly cold experience from yesterday, is giving way to a sunny sky today. Temperatures, however, will be slow to warm, with afternoon highs, only in the 40’s. Tomorrow (Halloween), will start out frozen with morning lows 20’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected, with light northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will slowly respond, moderating into the 50’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 53. The evening hours will continue clear, but cool with the 40’s being commonplace for trick-or-treating! Make sure that your little “ghost and goblins” are dressed warmly!

Wednesday, November 1, will start out clear and cold with lows around 30, before moderating into the breezy upper 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. Thursday will continue the warming trend with highs around 70, while Friday and Saturday look to top out in the pleasant mid to upper 70’s.

No rain or snow is expected for the remainder of the week, or over this upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist John Harris