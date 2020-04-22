Half of the ventilators in Amarillo being used

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the City of Amarillo’s Wednesday morning COVID-19 update, officials reported half of Amarillo ventilators are being used now by patients.
According to Northwest Texas Hospital, they have 64 patients at the hospital related to COVID-19. The hospital has 46 patients being tested for coronavirus. A total of 18 patients have COVID-19 at the hospital. Ten of those patients are in ICU; five of the patients are on ventilators.
At BSA, the hospital has 34 patients either with COVID-19 or being monitored for it. Currently the hospital has seven patients in the ICU with the coronavirus; five of those patients are on ventilators. Four patients are on ventilators that are being tested for COVID-19.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:53 p.m. on April 22, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|16
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|25
|–
|9
|Hansford
|1
|–
|1
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|162
|2
|33
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|3
|Potter
|204
|5
|30
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|125
|3
|30
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|10
|–
|–
|Swisher
|6
|–
|1
|Texas
|34
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|TOTAL
|662
|14
|128
