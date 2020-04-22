Half of the ventilators in Amarillo being used

A ventilator is displayed during a news conference at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Officials say a surge of cases is expected in the near future

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the City of Amarillo’s Wednesday morning COVID-19 update, officials reported half of Amarillo ventilators are being used now by patients.

According to Northwest Texas Hospital, they have 64 patients at the hospital related to COVID-19. The hospital has 46 patients being tested for coronavirus. A total of 18 patients have COVID-19 at the hospital. Ten of those patients are in ICU; five of the patients are on ventilators.

At BSA, the hospital has 34 patients either with COVID-19 or being monitored for it. Currently the hospital has seven patients in the ICU with the coronavirus; five of those patients are on ventilators. Four patients are on ventilators that are being tested for COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:53 p.m. on April 22, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – 1 Deaf Smith 16 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 25 – 9 Hansford 1 – 1 Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 162 2 33 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 3 Potter 204 5 30 Quay 3 1 – Randall 125 3 30 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 10 – – Swisher 6 – 1 Texas 34 1 2 Wheeler 1 TOTAL 662 14 128

