Half of the ventilators in Amarillo being used

Officials say a surge of cases is expected in the near future

A ventilator is displayed during a news conference at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the City of Amarillo’s Wednesday morning COVID-19 update, officials reported half of Amarillo ventilators are being used now by patients.

According to Northwest Texas Hospital, they have 64 patients at the hospital related to COVID-19. The hospital has 46 patients being tested for coronavirus. A total of 18 patients have COVID-19 at the hospital. Ten of those patients are in ICU; five of the patients are on ventilators.

At BSA, the hospital has 34 patients either with COVID-19 or being monitored for it. Currently the hospital has seven patients in the ICU with the coronavirus; five of those patients are on ventilators. Four patients are on ventilators that are being tested for COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:53 p.m. on April 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam21
Deaf Smith162
Donley248
Gray259
Hansford11
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore162233
Oldham31
Parmer3
Potter204530
Quay31
Randall125330
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman10
Swisher61
Texas3412
Wheeler1
TOTAL66214128
