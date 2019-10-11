Guymon Firefighters and Police Officers Save Woman In House Fire

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KAMR/KCIT) —Guymon Firefighters and Police Officers helped save a woman from a house fire on the 100 block of N. Academy in Guymon.

Officials say the first Fire Engine company arrived and advised by Police that a female subject was still inside the home.

Firefighters rescued a 26-year-old female who was unconscious and unresponsive inside a bedroom on the floor.

Once out of the house, Firefighters, Police Officers, and Paramedics performed CPR and successfully resuscitated her at the scene. She was then immediately flown to the Lubbock Burn Center by Apollo MediFlight where she is listed in critical condition Friday morning.

“The fire, which started in a back laundry room, was quickly controlled by Firefighters”, said Chief Wadley. Another occupant of the home, Patrick Williamson, was in a separate bedroom and was able to escape out a window before the smoke and flames entered his room. He was treated at the scene by Paramedics for smoke inhalation. The back portion of the house was destroyed by fire while the remaining portion of the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage. Cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Guymon Fire Department.