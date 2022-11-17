GUYMON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Fire Department (GFD) has announced that their eight-year-old dalmatian “Mayday” has suffered a severe leg injury and will need to undergo surgery.

According to a GFD press release, Mayday was visiting surrounding schools with firefighters teaching them about fire prevention when she lost her footing getting out of the ladder truck injuring her hind leg. Mayday did not let the injury stop her from interacting with the kids who anticipated her arrival.

Officials said later doctors found that her leg injury is equivalent to the human version of a complete tear of her ACL. GFD added that this injury requires special surgery and if not repaired, she may lose the use of her leg.

According to the release, Mayday has been at the ready greeting people and carrying out her Public Relations duties during Fire Prevention for the past eight years. Mayday started teaching and demonstrating to kids how to “Stop, Drop, and Roll” at the age of two.

“She is a Station and Department Icon”, said Fire Chief Grant Wadley.

The department said the surgery is scheduled for next month and after the surgery is complete, she will have a long downtime and rehab.

“The goal is to get Mayday back to her normal active self and continue putting joy into the community with her service”, said Wadley.

GFD said they are selling tickets to raise money for Mayday’s surgery and post-care.

Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25.

Each ticket sold has a chance to win a new large Pellet Smoker/Grill. The drawing for the Smoker will be on Jan. 2, 2023.

If interested in purchasing a ticket contact the Guymon Fire Department at 580-338-5536.