Great Value, H-E-B taco seasoning recalled over Salmonella contamination concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A voluntary recall was issued of Williams Food LLC’s taco seasoning after concerns were raised about possible Salmonella contamination. The products were sold at Great Value and H-E-B.

The products in question are:

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix 1 oz packets. (Product UPC: 0 78742 24572 0)

Best if used by 07/08/2021

Best if used by 07/09/21

1 oz packets. (Product UPC: 0 78742 24572 0) Best if used by 07/08/2021 Best if used by 07/09/21 H-E-B Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium 1.25 oz packets. (Produce UPC: 0 41220 79609 0)

Better by 07/10/2021

Better by 07/11/2021

Better by 07/15/2021

Image from the Food and Drug Administration website

The recall notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website says the taco seasoning is recalled because it contains cumin that is under recall by the company’s supplier, Mincing Spice Co.

“Mincing has issued a recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing’s customers and was found to potentially contain Salmonella,” officials wrote.

While no one has reported any illness from consuming the taco seasoning, the company is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution. Salmonella causes serious illness and can sometimes be deadly for young children or the elderly. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The product is distributed across 43 states in the U.S. including Texas.

Consumers who have bought the recalled product are urged not to use or consume it. Instead, throw it away or return it to the store you bought it from for a refund.

If you have any questions, you can call 1-800-847-5608 for more information.