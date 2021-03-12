Governor Greg Abbott allocates standby resources for severe weather threat in Panhandle, West Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks on Aug. 4, 2020 at the largest Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse, located in San Antonio, where personal protective equipment is taken in and distributed to Texas communities. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott placed numerous resources on standby today, ahead of the threat of severe weather that is expected to impact the Texas Panhandle and portions of West Texas over the weekend, the governor’s office said.

According to a news release, the weather event is expected to bring flash flooding, hail, and tornadoes to the Texas Panhandle beginning Friday evening and could possibly expand to other portions of West Texas through Saturday.

Dry air and high winds that are expected with this weather event will also pose an elevated risk of wildfires in the Panhandle and West Texas, Gov. Abbott’s office explained. On March 9, Gov. Abbott prepositioned state firefighting resources in these regions, and those resources will remain in the communities in the event of any fire danger.

“With the hail, tornadoes, and flash flooding forecasted in our state this weekend, I urge Texans to be cautious and follow guidance from local officials,” said Governor Abbott. “The resources I have rostered will help our communities respond to any emergencies and keep Texans safe.”

According to Gov. Abbott’s office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered the following resources in preparation to support request from local officials:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two) Boat Squads and Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

For the latest in severe weather coverage, visit myhighplains.com.