Governor Abbott releases new PSA encouraging Texans to get a Flu Shot

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott released a new public service announcement encouraging Texans to get a flu shot.
According to the governor’s office, getting a flu shot is especially important this season to help keep hospitalizations down during the ongoing response to COVID-19.
In the PSA, the Governor notes that the flu vaccine is an effective way to reduce the chances of contracting, and spreading, the flu.
