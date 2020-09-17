Governor Abbott appoints 11 to task force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the governor’s office, Governor Gregg Abbott has appointed eleven members to the Task Force on infectious Disease Preparedness and Response.

The task force provides expert, evidence-based assessments, protocols, and recommendations related to state responses to infectious diseases, and to serve as a reliable and transparent source of information and education for Texas leadership and citizens.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has been appointed, alongside others. The full list includes;

Ogechika “Oge” Alozie, M.D. of El Paso, the chief medical officer of Des Sol Medical Center.

Sheila Haley, Ph.D. of Lantana, who recently retired as an assistant clinical professor for the College of Nursing at Texas Women’s University.

Ruth Hughs of Austin, Texas Secretary of State.

Harrison Keller, Ph.D. of Austin, the Commissioner of Education for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Council.

Major General Tracy Norris, serving as the 52nd Adjutant General of Texas.

Patrick O’Daniel of Austin, serving as the chair of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice.

Daniel Owens of Bryan is a Medic with the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Nancy Tanner of Amarillo serves as the County Judge of Potter County.

Surendra Varma, M.D. of Lubbock is the Executive Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education & Resident Affairs, and a Grover Murray Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Bobby Wilkinson of Dripping Springs serves as the executive director for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Cecile Young of Austin serves as the Executive Commissioner for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

More from MyHighPlains.com: