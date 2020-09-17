Governor Abbott appoints 11 to task force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response

Gov. Greg Abbott (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the governor’s office, Governor Gregg Abbott has appointed eleven members to the Task Force on infectious Disease Preparedness and Response.

The task force provides expert, evidence-based assessments, protocols, and recommendations related to state responses to infectious diseases, and to serve as a reliable and transparent source of information and education for Texas leadership and citizens.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has been appointed, alongside others. The full list includes;

  • Ogechika “Oge” Alozie, M.D. of El Paso, the chief medical officer of Des Sol Medical Center.
  • Sheila Haley, Ph.D. of Lantana, who recently retired as an assistant clinical professor for the College of Nursing at Texas Women’s University.
  • Ruth Hughs of Austin, Texas Secretary of State.
  • Harrison Keller, Ph.D. of Austin, the Commissioner of Education for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Council.
  • Major General Tracy Norris, serving as the 52nd Adjutant General of Texas.
  • Patrick O’Daniel of Austin, serving as the chair of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice.
  • Daniel Owens of Bryan is a Medic with the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.
  • Nancy Tanner of Amarillo serves as the County Judge of Potter County.
  • Surendra Varma, M.D. of Lubbock is the Executive Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education & Resident Affairs, and a Grover Murray Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
  • Bobby Wilkinson of Dripping Springs serves as the executive director for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
  • Cecile Young of Austin serves as the Executive Commissioner for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

