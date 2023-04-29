AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott encouraged Texans to participate in the “Blue Sunday Day of Prayer,” on April 30, in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Blue Sunday is a day for faith communities to come together and pray for victims of child abuse, and for those whose rescue them.

Officials detailed that the Gov. and First Lady decorated the front gates of the Texas Governor’s Mansion with a blue ribbon to honor “Blue Sunday” and “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

“Child abuse is a tragedy no child should ever have to endure,” said Governor Abbott. “Blue Sunday is a powerful reminder that we must come together and protect the most vulnerable among us. In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, I am proud to place a blue ribbon on the front gates of the Governor’s Mansion to remember the victims of child abuse and honor the advocates who support and rescue them. Cecilia and I invite all Texans to join us for a moment of prayer and wear blue this Sunday, April 30 to raise awareness and show your support for both victims and advocates. Together, we can create a brighter future for all Texas children.”

“As Texans, we have a responsibility to protect our children and ensure they have the opportunity to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment,” said First Lady Abbott. “During this Blue Sunday, Greg and I hope that all Texans join us in praying for children who are victims of abuse and neglect. Thank you to the advocates, caseworkers, and law enforcement officers who work to prevent child abuse and create a culture where every child is valued and protected.”