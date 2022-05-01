AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday officials from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced the governor is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony.

The event is set to start at 7:15 p.m. on May 1 in the Texas State Capitol Building.

According to officials from Gov. Abbott’s office, the ceremony will honor members of law enforcement who have lost their lives in service and their families. During the ceremony, Abbott will award the medal of honor to a family member of each of the 62 officers being recognized.