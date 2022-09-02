AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday, that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will be extended through September.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) donates more than $344.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of September.

“SNAP food benefits play an important role in helping to ensure every Texan leads a healthy life,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to HHSC for continuing to make nutritious food available for families and Texans across the state.”

The press release states that the HHSC was approved by the USDA to extend the maximum amount of SNAP benefits based on family size. Officials also add that all SNAP recipients will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments by Sept. 30.

“We’re proud to continue supporting Texas families in keeping their pantries stocked with healthy, nutritious foods,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

Officials said this emergency allotment adds to more than $7.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

For more information on the SNAP benefits extension visit, here.