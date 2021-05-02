Global business education analytics firm ranks WTAMU online MBA program among world’s best

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of the world’s best online MBA programs is located right here in the Texas Panhandle, in the city of Canyon, to be exact.

London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global business education analyst, released its list of the world’s best online MBA programs, and West Texas A&M University made the list for the first time. According to a release from the university, this is the largest list from QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

Dr. Robert Allen King, Director of Graduate Business Programs for the Paul and Virginia College of Business, said the ratings shows that WT is starting to gain serious recognition internationally.

“Our diligent, hardworking faculty are understanding of the needs of our students who are located all across the world,” Dr. King said. “This includes being cognizant of the different time zones and work-life situations of our diverse population of students.”

WT said QS uses four groups of metrics to evaluate the quality of an online MBA offering: Employability, Class Profile, Faculty & Teaching, and Class Experience.

For the full list of rankings, click here.



