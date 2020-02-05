Gas leak reported at Sunray High School

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunray High School students are being released from school for the remainder of the day, due to a gas leak at the high school.
The gas has been turned off and repair crews are working to fix the leak.
School will continue as normal at the elementary and middle school.
