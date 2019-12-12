AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is Josh Randall Oakley.

Oakley is wanted by Potter County for Bond Surrenders for Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath or Circulation and Aggravated Assault Family/Household Member with Weapon. He is also wanted out of Randall County for Bond Surrender for Unlawful Carrying a Weapon.

40-year-old Josh Oakley is 6’03” tall, 190lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair. J

If you know Josh’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00.