Officials say 38-year-old Leah Graves died after she was ejected from her truck.

DPS reports that Graves died after her 1997 Ford F-150 crashed on Ranch to Market 687, two miles south of Sanford.

Officials say Graves veered off to the west of the roadway then attempted to over correct and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck rolled several times and ejected an unrestrained Graves.

The crash remains under investigation.