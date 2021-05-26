Former Reagor Dykes employee sentenced to 30 months in jail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another former Reagor Dykes employee has been sentenced in court.

Court documents claim Ashley Nicole Dunn was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Dunn was sentenced to 30 months in jail on Tuesday, May 25. According to court documents she will also have to pay $100 a month in restitution in a joint amount of $19, 335, 910.10.

Lubbock-based Reagor Dykes Auto Group (RDAG) went bankrupt in August 2018 after Ford Motor Credit accused the dealerships of default and fraud.

Court documents said Bart Reagor, who co-owned 50% of the business, diverted almost $2 million from business loans to his personal accounts. The FBI seized nearly $951,000 from Reagor’s personal bank account in November 2018.