Former Amarillo ISD teacher indicted on multiple counts for sexual assault of a student

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Amarillo ISD teacher is now indicted on nine counts of sex crimes after a former student allegedly confided in two teachers earlier this year about the sexual assault.

In court documents, David Keith Villyard is accused of six counts of indecency with child sexual contact and three counts of sexual assault of a child.

As we first reported, court documents report the victim confided in two Palo Duro High School teachers in March that Villyard assaulted her during the 2015-2016 school year at Travis Middle School.

Both teachers provided affidavits about the students comments.

Amarillo ISD released a statement in mid-July, saying: