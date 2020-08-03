Former Amarillo ISD teacher indicted for Improper Relationship between educator and student

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County Grand Jury has indicted former Amarillo ISD teacher Geoffrey Lowry for improper relationship between an educator and a student.
In court filings, Lowry is accused of having a relationship with a student at Palo Duro High.
Back in March, DPS arrested Lowry for Online Solicitation of a Minor. He faces those charges in Randall County.
DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said it was a part of an online operation where agents were posing as a minor.
At that time, Amarillo ISD said Palo Duro parents have been made aware of the situation and will report the arrest to the State Board of Educator Certification.
