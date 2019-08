HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – First responders are on scene at a grain storage facility attempting to a rescue a person that fell into grain.

First responders were called out around 9:30 a.m. this morning to a person stuck in grain.

Deaf Smith Sheriff’s Department, Hereford Fire and Friona EMS are on the scene helping in the situation.

The building is located at CR 13 and FM 1057.

Lifestar is also on scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.