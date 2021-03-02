AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department were called to Randall High School today after a fire was reported.
The Amarillo Fire Department said that the fire is out, but the school is evacuating as a precaution while crews continue to investigate.
The Amarillo Fire Department reported that the fire seems to be out, but crews are helping to remove smoke from the area.
According to the school’s Twitter account, the fire began in a boys’ restroom.
UPDATE: According to Cody Snyder of AFD, students have returned to class. “Kids set a soap dispenser in a bathroom on fire. No damage except to the dispenser.”
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texas lawmaker concerned about COVID-19 risk at the border
- TDEM again asks White House for 32 Texas counties to receive individual assistance after storms
- Your credit report may be wrong, but you can do something about it
- Fire at Randall High School causes evacuation
- How an LA musician helped NASA mic up the Mars rover and record our first sounds of the red planet