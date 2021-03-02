Fire at Randall High School causes evacuation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department were called to Randall High School today after a fire was reported.

The Amarillo Fire Department said that the fire is out, but the school is evacuating as a precaution while crews continue to investigate.

The Amarillo Fire Department reported that the fire seems to be out, but crews are helping to remove smoke from the area.

According to the school’s Twitter account, the fire began in a boys’ restroom.

We had a very minor fire on campus in the West boys restroom. All students and staff are safe! Fire was contained immediately. — RandallRaiderHS (@RandallRaiderHS) March 2, 2021

UPDATE: According to Cody Snyder of AFD, students have returned to class. “Kids set a soap dispenser in a bathroom on fire. No damage except to the dispenser.”