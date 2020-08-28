Federal grand jury indicts man on multiple drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A federal grand jury indicted Robert Cecil Henry on four counts of drug trafficking.
Court documents reveal Henry is accused of possessing and distributing MDMA and Cocaine.
Henry faces a possible punishment of up to twenty years imprisonment and a fine of up to $1
million.
