Feather in the Cap Friday: Officers help calm family after shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department are recognizing two officers after their work at a crime scene Monday involving a residence being shot multiple times.

Officials say Officer Brandon Beard and Officer Chase Ferrell were recommended by the CSI tech because “this was a very large and involved scene and these officers helped get this done in a timely and efficient manner. Over 31 shell casings were located throughout the home when the scene was completed.”

The family, including several small children were in the home, when the shooting occurred, and still home during the time the officers were there working the crime scene. Officers Beard and Ferrell worked professionally and did what they could to calm the family during this incident as well. They stayed late to help Crime Scene Tech finish the call and document this serious incident.

Amarillo Police report that,

This kind of incident shows teamwork between divisions and also lets citizens, who have had a terrible experience, see the professionalism and hard work our officers do every single day for this community. For this family, this was a very traumatic event, and they were able to get the service they needed from our police department. It might not seem like a big deal to many, but for that family it was.